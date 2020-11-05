Robert Grant, affectionately known as Bill, Bob, and Uncle Pooh, left this world on October 21st, 2020, in his beloved town of Wrangell, Alaska.
Bill was born on April, 17, 1937, to Bob and Katy Grant in Dubuque, Iowa. He attended St. Patrick’s grade school, Loras Academy and then put himself through Loras College, graduating with his teaching degree. He worked many jobs during his youth, including Old Dutch ice cream shop, Chateau Supper Club and Timmerman’s, where he made lifelong friends
He soon left Iowa to pursue his dream of living in Alaska where he could hunt, fish, garden and teach History. He had a special love for dogs of all breeds; however, black labs were his passion. He traveled many times to Dubuque over the years to visit family and pick up the perfect lab to take back to Alaska. Bill never forgot his roots and was proud to call Dubuque his home. He followed the entire Port of Dubuque and Riverwalk renovations with great interest and insisted on staying by the river during his visits.
Bill was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a gentleman, excellent host and a fantastic story teller. Numerous friends and family members visited him throughout the years, creating unforgettable memories.
Although Bill will be missed greatly, we are blessed to have many, many fond memories of his visits. We are also grateful that he taught us to live life the way we want, not the way others feel we should. He arrived in Alaska in 1959, chased his dream and lived his entire life there.
Bill was also blessed by the Merritt family, his neighbors for many decades in Wrangell. They took him in as their own throughout the years, and remained at his bedside until he took his final breath. Sarah, Brian, and Tiffany are forever in our hearts.
Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, Bob and Katy; nephew; Kenny; and niece, Dianne Ellerman. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Nancy Ellerman (Wayne); many nieces and nephews; and a host of lifelong friends.
Per his wishes, Bill’s remains cremated and the Merritt family will spread his ashes at his favorite fishing spot. His sister, Nancy, will also share his ashes with his Mother at Mount Calvary, in Dubuque.