BELLEVUE, Iowa — David J. Weber, 63, of Bellevue, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.
BELLEVUE, Iowa — David J. Weber, 63, of Bellevue, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.