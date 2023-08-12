MSgt Ret Ralph J. Kieffer, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ralph will be 10:00 am Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Dennis Quint as the Celebrant. Burial will be at Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Offutt Air Force.
Ralph was born May 3, 1943, in Dubuque, the son of Milton and Verna Schauer Kieffer. On April 17, 1971, he married the love of his life and soul mate, Susan M. Davis at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dubuque.
He was a 20 year U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in Germany, Spain, Arkansas, Illinois, and Vietnam. He retired as Master Sergeant after 20 years. Following his Air Force career, he worked at Morrison Brothers in Dubuque for 19 1/2 years.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, American Legion, V.F.W., D.A.V., and Air Force Sergeant Association. He loved to bowl, shooting his first 300 game at Cherry Lanes which was also the very first 300 game bowled at Cherry Lanes. Ralph was an all-star softball pitcher until the age of 60. He also enjoyed golfing, watching westerns and game shows, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs fan. Ralph was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was so very proud of his grandchildren. He cherished his time with all of his family and friends, many who considered him the kindest, most amazing gentleman. He was loved by all!
Survivors include his wife and caregiver, Susan; two daughters, Julie (Ty) Petsche of Urbandale, and Kelli (Mike) McPoland of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Nathan, Megan and Zach Petsche and Ashley McPoland; two sisters, Helen and Donna; brother and sister-in-laws, Bonnie, Ronnie, Wally, John, Lorna, Terry, Cherie, and Cindy; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Eldie (Boots) Kieffer, one sister, Kay (Jerry) Manders, his father- and mother-in-law, Walt and Rita Davis, one brother-in-law, Jim Davis, and one sister-in-law, Cecelia Davis.
The family thanks Drs. Liaboe, Elsey, and Geerling and the nurses and staff at Unity Point Finley 5th Floor North for their care and support.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Ralph’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.