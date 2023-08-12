MSgt Ret Ralph J. Kieffer, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.

Recommended for you