Donald Bahl, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Nellie N. Bouzek, Prairie du Chien — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Thomas I. Correll, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, June 3, The Other Side, East Dubuque, Ill.
Recommended for you
Ralph L. Cullen, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Norma J. Davis, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Galena Bible Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Charlene Hawks, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Cecilia H. Hirsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Ellen A. Jones-Davis, Cuba City, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, American Legion Hall, Cuba City.
Marilyn Kafer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. today, Resurrection Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Linda L. Kieffer, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Debra A. Kruse, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
David J. Oldenburg, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Dennis R. Pickel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Donna Mae J. Reuter, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, March 31, St. Joseph Church, Hazel Green. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Friday at the church.
Bert J. Tranel, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a parish rosary service at 6:45 p.m., Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, St. Michael Catholic Church, Galena. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the church.
Scott M. Wilson, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, Holy Ghost Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.