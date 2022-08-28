HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Peter A. Reinert Sr, 84 of Hazel Green, WI, formerly of Dubuque, IA passed away Thursday August 25, 2022, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital after a long battle with several health issues.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday September 2nd, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Parish in Kieler WI, with Father Bernie Rott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday September 1st, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque where a wake service will be at 2:45 p.m.
Peter was born April 8, 1938, in Sherrill, IA son of Joseph and Ida (Loewen) Reinert. Peter was raised on the family farm in Sherrill and attended St. Peter and Paul school. He worked at John Deere Dubuque works for 45 years retiring in 1998. After his retirement he served on the board for Jamestown township for several years. He also was an active member in the Knights of Columbus, where he achieved 4th degree knight and served as Grand Knight from 2008-2010. He enjoyed fishing and playing euchre. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family.
He married Betty (Jaeger) Reinert on February 13, 1960 at St. Mary’s parish in Dubuque, IA.
Those left to cherish his memory include the love of his life, his wife Betty; his children Peter Reinert Jr. of Milwaukee WI, Debby (Tom) Wilkewitz of Warrenton, Missouri, Dale Reinert of LA, California, Wayne (Jodi) Reinert of Dubuque, IA and Tina (Jeff) Meyer of Mineral Point, WI. His grandchildren: Jacque (David) Kelnhofer of Milwaukee, WI, Lanny (Patty) Carey, Kandy Carey, Andy (Rachel) Wilkewitz of the St. Charles Mo area. Nicole (Lebra) Bridges. of Hillsboro Or. Chad (Nicole) Hoftender of Random Lake, WI, Liz (Michael) Lenz of Cobb, WI, Becky (Edward) Thomas of Waukesha, WI, Paula Meyer of Mount Horeb, WI and 22 great-grandchildren. Brothers: Bernard (Lori) Reinert of St Louis Mo., Frank (Bev) Reinert of Dubuque. Sisters Cate Orman of San Francisco, Ca and Molly Murray of Olin, Il. Sisters-in-law June Henry & Carm Jaeger along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-laws (Arnold and Annice Jaeger). A grandson Nathan (Nate) O’Connor. Siblings John (Margie) Reinert, Mary (Paul) Noesen, Sr Clare Reinert, Tony (Pauley) Reinert, Herman Reinert, Lucy (Ken) Donovan, Joe (Karel) Reinert, Ray (Glenda) Reinert, Charles (Deloras) Reinert. Brothers-in-law Stan Orman and Mike Murray. In-laws Mary (Jack) Miller, Arnold (Judy Jacobs) Jaeger Jr., Richard Jaeger, Shirley (Leo) Gansen, Dick Jacobs.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kirkendall and nurse Kate who always seemed to have room in the schedule to see him at the last minute when he was not feeling well. The Finley ER/UnityPoint Health staff especially Dr. Barry Waack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.