HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Peter A. Reinert Sr, 84 of Hazel Green, WI, formerly of Dubuque, IA passed away Thursday August 25, 2022, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital after a long battle with several health issues.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday September 2nd, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Parish in Kieler WI, with Father Bernie Rott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday September 1st, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque where a wake service will be at 2:45 p.m.

