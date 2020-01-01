Dale J. Bartels, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Bernice M. Behnke, Asbury, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2215 Windsor Ave. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at the church.
Adeline L. Brunton, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the church.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center,
5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Sofie Davies, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, First Lutheran Church (Swede Ridge), McGregor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, McGregor, and after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Daniel P. Ernst, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, First Congregational United Church of Christ. Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Mary J. Glennon, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the church.
Carl Kuehl, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 Industrial S. Park Road, Garnavillo, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Michael Sadler, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, St. Mary Catholic Church, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point.
Harry A. Scace, Gratiot, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, The Evangelical Free Church, Gratiot. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, Wis.
Jodi Toedter, New Albin, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, New Albin Community Center.
Jack L. Tracy, Kieler, Wis. — Memorial service: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.