LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Roger L. Kingery, of Livingston, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on April 3, 2020, at the age of 81.
He was born on April 16, 1938, to Lester and Eleanor Kingery, and was raised in Cobb, Wis. He graduated from Cobb High School on May 16, 1956, and spent two years with the Wisconsin National Guard before enlisting in the United States Army on August 8, 1956. He proudly served his country for three years as a medic and dental technician. Roger married Naomi Shockley on June 30, 1962, and they made each other laugh for nearly 58 years. They made their home and raised their two daughters in Livingston, Wis. They loved to spend time with family, travel and see country music shows across the Midwest and Branson, Missouri. Roger started his career in computers with American Family Insurance in Madison. He then spent 30 years with the Inland Molasses Company, in Dubuque, and three years with Newt Marine Services. He retired from the Village of Livingston as the clerk/treasurer after six years.
Roger is survived by his wife, Naomi (Shockley) Kingery, of Livingston, Wis.; daughter, Rita (Marvin) Friederick, of Lancaster, Wis.; daughter, Kathy Kingery, of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Alisha Friederick, of Dubuque, Iowa, Holly Friederick (Kedrick Beach), of Clayton, North Carolina, and Jordan Friederick, of Bloomington, Wis.; most precious great-grandson Cameron Fields, of Dubuque, Iowa; sisters Mary (Randy) Schmitz, of Cobb, Wis., and Jeanie Meyers, of Montfort, Wis.; sister-in-law Nancy Williams; brothers-in-law Dick (Sue) Shockley, of Platteville, Wis., Ed Shockley, of Durand, Illinois, Charlie (Lynn) Scullion, of Highland, Wis., Ronnie Franklin, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Jerry Shockley, of Dodgeville, Wis. He will also be remembered fondly by three generations of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Eleanor Kingery; brother, Robert; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Kingery; nephew, Conrad Myers; in-laws Ellsworth and Kathryn Shockley; sisters-in-law, Helen Scullion, Connie Franklin, Penny Shockley and Gladys Shockley; brother-in-law, Boyd Williams; nephew, Christopher Scullion; and special friends, Merv and Marion Breese.
A private family service will be held with burial at Rock Church Cemetery in Livingston. A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at a later date. Soman-Larson Funeral Home, of Montfort, is handling arrangements.