MONTPELIER, Vt. — Diancy “Dots” Taylor Adams, 76, passed away September 1, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on December 16, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to Lassie Culling Adams & Paul Livermore Adams. Diancy grew up in Dubuque, Iowa with five siblings, to whom she was like a second mother.
Dots worked hard in her backyard at acrobatics, proudly making the high school cheerleading squad. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High in 1963 and attended Ripon College in Wisconsin.
She moved several times, living in Washington, DC, Las Vegas, St. Peters, Missouri, and again in Dubuque, until finally settling in Montpelier, VT in 1986. She later graduated from Woodbury College as a Paralegal.
Although she didn’t love cooking and sewing, she knew her way around a kitchen and was a gifted seamstress. She loved riding motorcycles, good coffee, old movies, and being at home with her cats. She was often seen taking long walks through town greeting friends and strangers alike. Diancy was a great storyteller and was known for her racey sense of humor, which she had until the very end.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother John, and her son Christopher.
Diancy is survived by her five children, Winfried Tasker, Heidi Tasker, Lucretia Lakamsani (Bradley), Elizabeth Townsend (Bradley), and Richard Bradley. Her grandchildren, Paul, Kieran, Claire, Paisley, Mitchell, and Evelyn. Her four siblings, Lucretia “Cree”, Reuben, Paul “Pab”, and Holly; eleven nephews, and two nieces.
No public services were held. Donations in her honor may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT.
Arrangements were in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.