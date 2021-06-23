SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Margaret “Peggy” Anne Ahlstrom, 67, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 20.
She was born on July 21, 1953, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Francis and Harriet Hoey. She was united in marriage to Don Ahlstrom on June 17, 1972, in Shullsburg where they put down their roots and raised their family.
Peggy graduated from the nursing program at SWTC in Fennimore, WI, in 1988 and spent much of her life caring for others, especially the elderly, which she had a natural gift for. She generously opened up her home to many people over the years who temporarily needed support. After retirement, she began driving her Amish friends all over Wisconsin and formed lifelong friendships.
Peggy was a member of the United Methodist Church in Shullsburg. She was an avid member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Benton, WI, and Warren, IL. She loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers and planned her life around their games. She enjoyed camping, playing Bingo, investing in crossword scratch-off lottery tickets and traveling to casinos. She cherished her time with her grandchildren and loved taking them on shopping sprees. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Don at home; three children, John (LaMista) Ahlstrom, of Milton, WI, Jina (Cody) Funk, of Waterloo, IA, and Justin (Dana) Ahlstrom, of Shullsburg; six grandchildren, Annika, Lauren, Hudson, Ella, Reuben and Aceillia; three step-grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan and Kendra; one great-grandchild, Declan; two brothers, Dan Hoey and Shawn Hoey; and two sisters, Sue Farrey and Holly York. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Edwin Hoey and Fran Hoey; and one sister, Connie Hoey.
A funeral service will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 226 W. Church St., Shullsburg, with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt and Rev. Ed Santiago of Benton United Methodist Church co-officiating. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg, and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Online condolences may be expressed for the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Peggy’s name.