ASBURY, Iowa — Marvin J. “Marv” Backes, age 77, of Asbury, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at his home.

To honor Marv’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 3:30 p.m. There will also be visitation from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m., at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Sherrill before the Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with Rev. Tyler C. Raymond officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.