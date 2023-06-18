ASBURY, Iowa — Marvin J. “Marv” Backes, age 77, of Asbury, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at his home.
To honor Marv’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 3:30 p.m. There will also be visitation from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m., at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Sherrill before the Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with Rev. Tyler C. Raymond officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Marv was born on February 6, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Ralph and Mildred (Klein) Backes.
Marv attended grade school in Sherrill, went on to earn his GED and served for 6 months with the National Guard in Fort Lewis Washington. He was united in marriage to Diane Waller on June 1, 1968, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Sherrill. They had 3 children together before deciding to part ways. Marv was always a hard worker. He farmed from 1974-1988, and also worked at the U.S. Post Office for 32 years until his retirement. Marv always put everyone else before himself. He made a point to always make time to travel with his family. They took trips to Disney World, Washington D.C. and several trips to Adventureland Park. Marv and the kids also went to the stock car races every Sunday night and he was lucky enough to go to a race with all of his favorite dirt drivers in attendance. Marv loved to work hard and also enjoy life. He enjoyed playing cards with all of his friends and liked to enter Euchre tournaments. In his younger days he liked to go boating on the river and more recently snowmobiling in the winter. Marv was a great example of work life balance and he will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Marvin’s memory include his children, Jeff (Tammie) Backes, Evansdale, IA, Todd (Regina) Backes, Singapore and Jamie (Miquel) Quintana, Mesa, AZ; his grandchildren, Nick, Brandon, Bryan, Brady, Tyler, Starla, Sean, Colin, Zeke, Olivia, Jacob and Rosalind; 2 sisters, Alice Barth, Dubuque, IA and Marilyn Brimeyer, Dubuque, IA; and his former wife, Diane (Tom) Waterman, Dubuque, IA.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Donna (Bobby) Weber; and 3 brothers-in-law, Lee Boeckenstedt, Melvin Brimeyer and Roger Barth.
Marv’s family would like to thank all of the residents of the Asbury Senior Apartments for their friendship, Marv truly loved living there.
In lieu of flowers family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Marvin’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Marvin Backes Family.