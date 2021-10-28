Jeanne Weydert, 78, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Friday, October 29, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanne will be 10:00 am Saturday, October 30, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Jeanne was born August 3, 1943, in Dubuque, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine Schiel Wagner. On April 27, 1963, she married Jack Joseph Weydert in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Jeanne was a bank teller for US Bank.
Jeanne enjoyed puzzles, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, golfing, sewing, and cherished time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Jack of Dubuque, two sons, Steve (Kellie) Weydert of Spring, TX, and Dan Weydert of Dubuque; one daughter, Cynthia (Ryan) Butzman of Maple Park, IL; four grandchildren, Carlie, Chelsea, Noah, and Mayah; one brother, Bob (Mary Ann) Wagner of Des Moines; two sisters, Kathy Schadler of Cedar Rapids, and Karen (Herb) Hogan of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, JoAnn Roling and Mary Sweeney.
A special thank you to the 4th floor nurses at Finley Hospital for all their care.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jeanne’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.