Oran Richard “Rann” Wunderlich, 63, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Graveside services will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, at Linwood Cemetery. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Rann was born February 7, 1957 in Dubuque, the son of Oran Henry and Eleanor (Schmid) Wunderlich.
Rann is survived by his daughter, Stefanie Wunderlich, of Dubuque; two sisters, Imelda Rife and Lee (William) Latham; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Janaan (Dr. Benoit) Page.