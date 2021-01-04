TIPTON, Iowa — Barbara Ellen (Birch) Wallace, 84, of Tipton, entered eternity after losing her battle with cancer, on January 1, 2021, while under the care of the Mechanicsville Nursing & Rehab Center in Mechanicsville. Visitation will be held at Fry Funeral Home today from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Cremation will follow the funeral and private burial will be held at the Red Oak Cemetery, Stanwood, Iowa, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
A memorial fund has been established in her name. Cards and memorials may be sent in care of Merlin Wallace, 1017 Lynn Street, Tipton, Iowa 52772.