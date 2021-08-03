William D. Benoy Telegraph Herald Aug 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — William D. Benoy, 83, of Prairie du Chien, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021.Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Evergreen Cemetery in Prairie du Chien, followed by a celebration of life at Prairie du Chien Country Club.Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prairie-du-chien-wis Crawford-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Police: Teen arrested after robbing convenience store at gunpoint in Dubuque New bar, cafe brings sober nightlife to Dubuque Biz Buzz Monday: New family takes over longtime Maquoketa operation Love That Lasts: Dubuque couple starts family, farm, band New owners take reins at trio of Platteville businesses