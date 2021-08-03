PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — William D. Benoy, 83, of Prairie du Chien, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Evergreen Cemetery in Prairie du Chien, followed by a celebration of life at Prairie du Chien Country Club.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.

