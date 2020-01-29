CUBA CITY, Wis. — James J. “Jim” Mueller, 69, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Friends may call from 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Private family burial will take place at a later date.
Jim was born on September 15, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Leroy and Dorthy (Lynch) Mueller. He married Joan M. Vosberg on October 16, 1976, at St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on February 8, 2011.
Jim enjoyed tractor pulls, working in the fields, driving his Bobcat, fixing equipment and doing anything that needed to be done on the farm along with sharing stories. He loved playing euchre at the kitchen table with his family and “extended family.” Jim also loved racing cars or racing his family members home. His grandpa nicknamed Jim “Jimmy Cricket.” To many more he was “Uncle Jim” or “Dad.”
Survivors include his children, Tami Mueller and Brian Mueller, both of Cuba City; his sisters, Elly (Artie) Mentz, Dubuque, and Karen (Merlin) Steffen, Peosta; and his brothers, Nick Mueller and Dave (Dawn) Mueller, both of Dubuque.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Don and Eugene.
In lieu of flowers, a Jim Mueller Memorial Fund has been established.
A special thank you to the staff at UW-Hospital, MercyOne Dubuque, Hospice of Dubuque and Stonehill Care Center.
