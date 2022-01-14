Thomas B. Brown, Benton, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, St. Matthew’s Church, Shullsburg. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, Shullsburg VFW.
Brian C. Busch, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church, Mineral Point. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Merrell P. Casper, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City; and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Parish wake service: 2:45 p.m. today at the funeral home. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jean M. Fassbinder, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Cynthia Fessler, Decatur, Ga. — Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Church of the Nativity. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rhett L. Geisz, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Massbach, Ill.
Gary L. Griebel, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue; and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Kaye K. Kamp, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, Iowa. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Raymond M.B. Kumor, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Wyatt H. Potter, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elizabeth, Ill.
Melvin R. Runde, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Darlene A. Scharpf, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
James R. Schmitz, Montfort, Wis. — Wisconsin services: Visitation from 9 a.m. to noon today, St. Thomas Parish, Montfort, with a funeral Mass at noon today. Iowa services: Visitation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa.
Donald Thayer, Sabula, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Coletta A. Wells, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
David L. Wenzel, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 9:45 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Church, Scales Mound. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Anna L. Wood, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.