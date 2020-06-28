Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
James R. Boyer, East Dubuque, Ill. — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque. Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Verna Lee Digman, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Elizabeth J. Gotto, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
Dean E. Thorstenson, Waterville, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, Old West Paint Creek Cemetery, Waukon, Iowa.
Jeremy R. Valentine, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Masonic Temple, Mosaic Lodge #125, 1155 Locust St.