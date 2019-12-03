BELLEVUE, Iowa — Roger W. Hager, 76, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Bellevue. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Fellowship and lunch will follow the interment at Horizon Hall in Bellevue.
Roger was born August 2, 1943, in Bellevue, the son of Raymond and Sedalia (Jacobs) Hager. He graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School in 1961. Roger married Carol Ploeger on May 17, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He worked for John Deere Works in Dubuque for 30 years, retiring in 1996. Roger also farmed, enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events, snowmobiling, and riding in the side by side. Roger and Carol were in card club for over 30 years, enjoyed spending winters in Arizona and Florida, and attending the Iowa State Fair.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Randy “Rufus” (Lynne) Hager and John (Jennie) Hager; grandchildren, Colin, Trevor, Aubrie, Austin, and Aunika; a brother, Lorin ( Ceil) Hager; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Cindy Hager, in 1979; siblings, Orville (Arlene) and Merlin Hager; and father and mother in-law, Edward and Eleanor Ploeger.
A memorial fund has been established in Roger’s memory.
