Ronald P. Brady, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m., and after 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Arlys J. Case, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Glenda L. Dennler, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, First Congregational Church, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Stella F. Hefel, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.; and from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, Immaculate Conception Church Hall, North Buena Vista. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Charles E. Ross, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 3, St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Savanna. Service: Noon Friday at the church.
Margaret J. Saam, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Richard Tigges, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road; and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
