Dorothy Ann (Nauman) Kisting, 97, formerly of 1880 Garfield Ave., Dubuque, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Jane Montgomery, of Westfield, IN, under the care of Hospice.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be later in 2021 at Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque, when it is safe for everyone to gather. Committal services were held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Dorothy was born on January 27, 1923, near Sherrill, Iowa, the daughter of John C. and Ida C. (Anthony) Nauman.
She married William H. “Bill” Kisting on January 27, 1943, at Camp Bowie, Texas. He preceded her in death on May 24, 2007. She was a homemaker and was previously employed at General Dry Battery Factory and Bethany Home. Dorothy was presently a member of Church of the Resurrection, and formerly was a member of Holy Trinity Parish and its Rosary Society, and Dubuque American Legion Auxiliary.
Surviving are four children, Tom (Jan) Kisting, of Powell, OH, Judith Ann Erner, of Carmel, IN, Bonnie Lee & (Charles) Potter, of Wauchela, FL, and Jane (Dan) Montgomery, of Westfield, IN; nine grandchildren, Kevin, Todd & Cort Kisting, Jennifer Erner, Jessica (Jeremy) Maners, Heather (Tommy) Guiccardo, Hannah Potter, Christa Montgomery and William (Melissa) Montgomery; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Ann Burbach, Darlene Timmerman and Patricia Torgler, all of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida; her husband, William H. “Bill”; and her sister, Lillian Breitbach.
Memorials may be made to St. Stephen’s Food Bank, 3145 Cedar Crest Ridge, Dubuque, IA 52003, or online to www.Bread.org.
Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, Ill., is serving the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.