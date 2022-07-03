EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Adelaide M. Lechnir, 87, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Services will be 12:00 (Noon) on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Burial will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque
Family and friends may call from 9:00 — 11:45 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Adelaide was born on May 5, 1935, in Prairie Du Chein, WI, the daughter of Alva and Adella (Brown) DuCharme. She was a graduate of Prairie Du Chein High School, the class of 1953. Adelaide was united in marriage to John “Jack” Lechnir in 1960. He preceded her in death in January of 1997.
Jack and Adelaide operated the Swiss Inn in East Dubuque since 1983. She was a professional artist doing oil painting along with her sister, Janelle for Hruska-Kray Studios. She and Janelle loved to travel. Adelaide was also a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan.
Surviving are five children, Rick (Moni) Lechnir of Germany, Deb (Dave) VanOstrand and Dave (Barb) Lechnir both of East Dubuque, Scott (Suzanne) Lechnir of Colorado, and Jeff (Donna) Lechnir of Surprise, AZ; 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Alvin DuCharme of Sonul, CA, Lucille Walters of Prairie Du Chein and Marilyn Vance of Cincinatti, OH.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Adella, a grandson, Jason Wanke, and her siblings, Albert DuCharme, Lloyd DuCharme, and Janelle Westerfield.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community and Hospice of Dubuque for your special care of our mother and grandmother.
