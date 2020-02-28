Rosemary F. McGovern, age 94, passed away Monday, February 17, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Rosemary was born March 2, 1925, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Elmer and Marie (Zugenbuehler) Friedell. Rosemary was a graduate of Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, IA. She married John J. McGovern on May 30, 1953. Rosemary was an avid volunteer, logging more than 2,500 hours at Mercy Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, and participating in the Rainbow Division Veteran’s auxiliary, among other charitable work. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, bridge, crossword puzzles and knitting. She donated many, many lovingly hand-knitted infant and child sweaters and booties to various charities. In recent years, Rosemary was the Mardi Gras queen for the Health and Wellness building at St. James Place — her residence — and was a staff favorite.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Pat (Jim) Moroney, Barbara (Ted) Moor, Lisa (Ron Marek) McGovern and Julie (Steve) Stegeman; son, Jack (Jennifer) McGovern; grandchildren, James (Joan), Mark and Mary Rose Moroney, Kelly, Kristen, Sarah and Rachel Moor, Devin Burns, Emma, Jesse, Laurel and Silas McGovern, Josh and Abby Marek, and Harper Stegeman; and great-grandchildren, Connor and Lila Moroney. She is also survived by her sisters, Anita Uebelhart and Darlene Pfiffner; and brother, Rev. Ronald Friedell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John McGovern; daughter, Teresa (Brian) Burns; son, Joseph McGovern; sister, Lois Burds; and brother, Rev. John Friedell.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque. The funeral will take place February 29 at 10 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel, located at 1111 Davis St., Dubuque.
The family suggests contributions in Rosemary’s memory be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Briar Cliff University, or Loras College.