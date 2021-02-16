Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Eugene F. Baxter, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Marvin N. Gaul, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Mary C. Rannow, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Julie M. Rubel, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home.