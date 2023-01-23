Michael J. Budde, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6:45 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Prayer service: 6:45 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Church of the Resurrection.
Shirley A. Gaul, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Geraldine M. Goodman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jason Kevern, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Susan K. Kiefer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
Loretta J. Lucy, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
John R. Nichols III, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
Roger E. Quade, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ.
Esther M. Stierman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Shirley A. Symons, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Joseph Terry, Galena, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Grace Episcopal Church, Galena.
Joyce E. Watters, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 25, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Merlin A. White, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Worthington.
Elise A. Wischmeyer, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
