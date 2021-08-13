David J. Bohlen Telegraph Herald Aug 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — David J. Bohlen, 71, of East Dubuque, died on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.Arrangements are pending.Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East-dbbuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Yankees, White Sox share 1st impressions of Field of Dreams UPDATE: Commissioner: MLB to host game at Field of Dreams in 2022 Dubuque school district releases COVID-19 protocols Local law enforcement reports They have arrived: White Sox, Yankees touch down in Dubuque