MONTICELLO, Iowa — Janice M. Jacobsmeier, 80, of Monticello, Iowa passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 4 — 7 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello where a parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 — 11 .a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate.
Janice was born May 8, 1942, in Iowa City, Iowa the daughter of Walter and Dorothy (Michels) Tuel. She married Bernard Jacobsmeier on May 18, 1963 at Sacred Heart Church in Monticello.
She received her education from Monticello High School. She worked at Rockwell Collins after graduation until the adoption of her two children. The love of her life, Bernard, passed away on January 5, 1998. She missed him dearly and is now reunited with Bernard in heaven.
Survivors include her children: Stephen Jacobsmeier of Monticello, Michelle (Steve “Greiner Construction”) Ludwig of Worthington, grandchildren: Aaron (Shannon) Martensen of Earlville, Derick and Kaylee Ludwig of Worthington, step-grandchildren: McKinzie (Austin) Bunning of Ankeny, Chelsea (Matt) Kenyon of Emmetsburg, Nathan (Chelsea) Cozad of North Liberty, Heather (Josh) Cigrand of Monticello, Hayley Cozad (James Kromminga) of Anamosa, 13 greatgrandchildren, siblings: Robert (Arlene) Tuel of San Bernardino, CA, Michael Tuel of Monticello, William (Sharon) Tuel of Clarence, Connie Tuel of Monticello, in-laws: Donna Jacobsmeier of Dubuque, and John (Judy) Jacobsmeier, Cedar Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bernard, siblings: Anna Soppe, Pamela Tuel, Bonnie Tuel, in-laws: Carol Tuel, Joseph Jacobsmeier, Agnes (Jake) Nadermann, and Berniece Williamson.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids for their wonderful, compassionate care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 in care of the deceased name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.