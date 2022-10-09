MONTICELLO, Iowa — Janice M. Jacobsmeier, 80, of Monticello, Iowa passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Visitation will be held 4 — 7 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello where a parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 — 11 .a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church prior to funeral services.

