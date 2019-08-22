Betty L. Crusan, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Harlan R. Davis, Delhi, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Delhi United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Anne Feeney, Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church, Bernard. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Herman H. Gansemer, Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Daniel F. Greil, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: Noon Friday, Aug. 23, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Ruth A. Hainstock, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Rita C. Heim, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Mary M. Hostert, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 22, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Venita M. Knapp, Cedar Rapids, Iowa formerly of Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Sister Anne Marie Kollasch, PBVM, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation.
Lloyd C. Manternach, Worthington, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa, and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jean M. Mausser, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa.
Eileen C. Melancon, Hanover, Ill. — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Alvin H. Miller, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Community Congregational Church, Manchester.
Maxine A. Roussel, Georgetown, Texas — Services: Noon Saturday, Aug. 24, Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Nyle E. Sauer, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 24, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Manchester.
Sister Bernice Schuetz, OSF, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Mount St. Francis Chapel.
Janet L. Vondra, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Dr. Francis B. Waites, M.D., Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Louis J. Wiegel, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.