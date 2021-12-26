Danny R. Birch Jr. Telegraph Herald Dec 26, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Danny R. Birch Jr., 34, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuuqe-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Leonard Crematory Funeral Home Danny R. Birch Jr. Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today UPDATE: Police release more information on 3-vehicle crash on JFK in Dubuque Fire damages Dubuque home on Friday, no injuries reported UPDATE: Felon who did not return after work release in Dubuque arrested Dubuque family of 7 celebrates 1st Christmas with latest new addition Tracy L. Ede