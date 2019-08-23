CLINTON, Iowa — Robert A. Conzett, 96, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at home, under Genesis Hospice’s gentle care, following a short battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the First United Presbyterian Church in Clinton, where visitation will precede services from 10 until 11 a.m., when a Rose-Croix Service will be held. Burial will take place at Clinton Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Sherry, Joshua Sherry, Brian Conzett, Mike Baltus, Ron Garrison and Doug Nelson.
Robert Allen Conzett was born in Dubuque on July 6, 1923, the son of Andrew and Christina (Accola) Conzett. He was a 1941 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, and graduated from the University of Dubuque in 1944. He served in the United States Navy from 1944 until 1946. He married Annette Weidebach on October 31, 1964, in Clinton.
Bob worked for Clinton Corn Processing, a division of Nabisco Brands, as a patent agent for 36 years, retiring in 1983. He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Western Star Masonic Lodge #100, Clinton High 12 Club, Clinton Scottish Rite 33rd Degree and KAABA Shrine, and was a charter member of the Clinton Shrine Oriental Band for 35 years. He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends, downhill skiing, golf, reading and music.
He is survived by his loving wife, Annette, of Clinton; two daughters, Kimberly (David) Behr, of North Liberty, Iowa, and Kathleen Mullen (Jeff Pike), of Alpharetta, Ga.; two grandsons, Matthew Sherry (Tracy Krueger) and Joshua (Katie) Sherry; three great- granddaughters, Lillian, Rosalia and Campbell; two great-grandsons, Maxwell and Jack; and special friends, Devin and Aubrey Krueger, and Ashton Pike; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert Glenn Conzett, in 1995; a grandson Eric William Mullen, in 2018; five sisters; and four brothers.
