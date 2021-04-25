Patricia “Patti” H. Mulrooney, 73, of Dubuque, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Patti was born February 23, 1948, in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of Verner “Dale” and Adaline Roselle Heller. On November 20, 1976, she married Edward A. Mulrooney III in New Castle, DE.
She was a homemaker. She was of the Christian faith. She grew up with her family in the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes and Crematory in New Castle, DE. She enjoyed reading, painting, needle point and crocheting. Most of all, she loved being a grandma.
Survivors include her husband, Ed; three children, Heather (Bradley) Mulrooney-Conway, Shannon (Michelle) Mulrooney, and Tara (Nick Matous) Mulrooney, all of Dubuque; two grandchildren, Aidan and Charles; one brother, Gary (Jane) Heller, of New Castle, DE; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew, Shawn Mulrooney.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family wishes to extend a thank-you to Finley Hospital and Dubuque Fire Department and EMT Ambulance Paramedics.
