FARLEY, Iowa — Judith Ann Miller, 75, formerly of Farley, passed away peacefully at home on January 12, 2020, after a long battle with Pulmonary Disease.
She was born on December 20, 1944, in Farley, Iowa, and was affectionately known as “Nard” at St. Joseph’s High School. As the eldest of Chuck and Catherine Wolf’s 9 children, she learned early the art of sharing, arguing and being your own person in equal portions. After a stint in Minneapolis, Judy moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where she met Joe Miller. Two days later, they took his blue Ford van back to Joe’s home in Ohio. She never left. January 12 marked 47 years of marriage. Judy and Joe settled near Loudonville, OH, in the Mohican State Forest. Life in the woods suited their independent and unrestricted natures perfectly. Joe worked as a foreman at White Westinghouse for 20 years before taking on other manufacturing positions and later began working as a truck driver. When Judy had her two children, she easily embraced the role of a mother, imparting a full course of Midwest values; work hard, expect nothing, take only your fair share, give what you can to those who need it more than you and don’t judge others lest you be judged. Also don’t throw anything away ever until you are absolutely sure all utility has been exhausted. She had a strong work ethic and when she went back to work at White Westinghouse, she was efficient, social and dedicated. She could rivet an entire washer panel while reading the novel open in her lap. Her love for books was a lifelong passion along with gardening. She was an accomplished baker; her homemade brown bread itself was a legend as was her ability to nap anywhere at any time. She was tall, naturally thin and objectively beautiful, though she could never see this in herself. She was modest to a fault. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her independence, free-spirit, wit, fortitude and undying love and care for them. She will be sorely missed.
Judy is survived by her beloved husband, Joe; daughter, Laura (Jason) Millersmith; grandson, Colin; brothers, Danny, Jerry and David; sister, Mary; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry, Charles Jr., Dennis and James (in infancy); and son, Aaron.
The family will post information for a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
