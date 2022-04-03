EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Carrie A. Anderson, age 39, of East Dubuque, IL, completed her earthly journey on March 27, 2022, at home while surrounded by her loving family. To honor Carrie’s life, her Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm, on Monday, April 4, 2022, in the Northwoods Room at the Stoney Creek Inn, 940 Galena Square Dr. in Galena, IL. Carrie’s memorial service will begin at 4 pm with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating.
Carrie was born on October 3, 1982, in Anaheim, CA, a daughter to Warren R. and Colleen M. (Merritt) Anderson-McClaren. She spent many years in California before eventually following her heart to East Dubuque to be with her one and only, Patrick Roos-Barlow. As their love blossomed and grew, a new challenge would sadly be discovered 3 years ago; ovarian cancer. Carrie fought a brave and courageous battle until the very end and never allowed her tender, joyful, and patient spirit to be discouraged or disrupted. Carrie earned her Associates degree in Graphic Design at NICC, and her Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of Dubuque. She was currently working in the bakery at Hy-Vee and valued her many friends and co-workers there. When Carrie wasn’t at work you could easily find her researching her next Sailor Moon figurine to add to her vast collection, or even a new Pokemon when the mood struck her. She also enjoyed working on her computer and gaming, but honestly, some of her greatest joys were found in the time she was able to share her love with the pets in her life. Dogs and cats alike were all welcomed in Carrie’s lap and none ever left feeling unloved. It’s difficult to describe the heartache that losing Carrie has brought into so many lives today. Her love was larger than life and her gentle spirit never met a challenge it couldn’t overcome. We will miss Carrie more than words could ever accurately describe and we pray that she is resting in eternal perfection from her earthly struggles now and only waiting patiently for us to join her again in time. Thank you, Carrie, for being the positive force throughout so many days while you were here among us and we will never forget your contagious smile and surely miss sharing our lives together.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Carrie include her mother, Colleen McClaren, Wellington, FL; her fiancé, Patrick Roos-Barlow, East Dubuque, IL; her siblings, Eric Anderson, Hawaiian Gardens, CA, Cheryl Galan-Anderson, Hawaiian Gardens, CA, Donny (LeAnne) McClaren, West Palm, FL, and Danny (Rebecca) McClaren, San Bernadino, CA; her in-law’s, Grant and C. Diane Barlow, East Dubuque, IL; her brother and sister-in-law, Kristan Barlow, East Dubuque, IL, Andrew Barlow, East Dubuque, IL; her favorite fur babies, Lexi, Romy, and Max; along with numerous extended family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
Carrie was preceded in death by her father, Warren Anderson; her uncle, Arnie; her aunts, Carol, Maureen, and Barbara; and her grandparents.
Carrie’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care and support.
Online condolences may be shared with Carrie’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.