GRATIOT, Wis. — LaVonne M. Berge, age 70, passed away at her home in Gratiot, WI, on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
LaVonne was born August 29, 1949, at Hazel Green Hospital, the daughter of Irvin and Inez (DeRocher) Jan. She grew up in Shullsburg, WI, and attended school in Shullsburg until her freshman year of high school. LaVonne attended high school at Saint Clara Female Academy in Sinsinawa, WI. Following her graduation from high school, LaVonne attended college at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music in Milwaukee, WI, from 1968 to 1970. While in Milwaukee, LaVonne had a job as a nanny and would travel to Massachusetts for the summer months to watch over the children.
After her education, LaVonne started a family and moved back to the Shullsburg area. In 1985, LaVonne met her life companion, William Nethery, and they spent 31 years together. She worked in the food and beverage industry in the Shullsburg area until her retirement.
LaVonne is survived by her son: Aaron Berge, at home; former husband Duane Berge, of West Allis, WI; one sister: Donna (Richard) Townsend, of Moline, IL; two nephews: Anthony and Brian Townsend; two nieces: Carolyn Dvorak and Michelle Hatzell; and a special relationship with: Tammy (Robert) Curran and their family, Alexa, Shayla, Axton and Kysen; and LaVonne’s fur babies: Tulla, Molly Mae and Zoe.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Inez, and her life companion, William Nethery.
LaVonne had a passion for the arts, she enjoyed painting with oil and watercolor, she was also an accomplished pianist and loved playing the piano. She was very fond of cooking, especially with the vegetables she harvested from her garden. LaVonne enjoyed the outdoors with Duane by her side. Shooting trap brought out her competitive spirit and deer hunting showed her patience. On her down time, LaVonne enjoyed crossword puzzles and spending time with her favorite dog Tulla. LaVonne was a loving mother and a good friend. She was strong willed and could light up a room with her presence. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg, (235 N. Judgment St., Shullsburg, WI, 53586) with a Rosary being held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery following the Rosary. Online condolences may be left at ericksonfuneralhome.com. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family.