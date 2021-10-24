DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — William F. “Bill” Wiederholt, 89, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Friday, October 22, 2021, at Stonehill Communities Assisi Village, Dubuque, Iowa.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 25, 2021, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Bill was born on August 25, 1932, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the son of Wilbur “Pip” and Cecelia (Glasker) Wiederholt. He served in the United States Army as Acting Motor Sergeant from 1952-1954 in Korea. He married Doris Lange on October 10, 1956, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on September 18, 2021.
Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, dedicated to his family, community and country. He worked at the Louisburg Garage for 40 years, where he became co-owner.
Bill was a member of the Dickeyville Fire Department for 55 years, and a member of the Cuba City School District School Board for 24 years, seven as president. He was an active member of the Dickeyville & Kieler VFW, as well as the Holy Ghost Church Parish, where he could always be counted on to set up the Annual Labor Day Picnic.
Bill was an avid Harley Davidson motorcyclist his entire life, as well as a lead singer and guitarist in his own country and western band from 1954 to 1971.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Thumser, Benton, WI; two sons, William (Theresea) Wiederholt and Jim (Mary Ellen) Wiederholt, both of Cuba City, WI; a sister-in-law, Liz Wiederholt; seven grandchildren, Nick (Megan) Simon, Dr. Noah Simon, Austin Thumser, Samantha Wiederholt, Collin Wiederholt, Ben Wiederholt, and Mallory (Ryan) Gregory; and three great-grandchildren, Paityn Simon, Xavier Simon and Olivia Simon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his parents; a sister, Rose Mary “Sue” (Merlin) Wallenhorst; and a brother, Charles (Mary) Wiederholt.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Ryan Stille, special friend, Dana Wall, and the staffs of Eagle Point Place and Stonehill Communities Assisi Village.
In lieu of flowers, a William F. Wiederholt Memorial Fund has been established. Donations will be made to the Dickeyville & Kieler VFW, Post #6455.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.