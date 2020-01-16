PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Shirley M. Gelbach, 87, of Prairie du Chien, died January 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating, with burial in the Hillside Cemetery in Lancaster, Wis. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. The family would like to thank Lori Knapp Inc. and Orchard Manor for providing Shirley with such a loving and caring home through the years.