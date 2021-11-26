Diane K. Bonjour Telegraph Herald Nov 26, 2021 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane K. (Turner) Bonjour, 68, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Kieler, WI, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Ennoble Manor Care Center in Dubuque.A celebration of Diane’s life will be held from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL.Diane was born on January 16, 1953 in Dubuque, the daughter of Richard A. and Kathleen L. (Timmerman) Turner.She was a graduate of Cuba City, WI, high school, the class of 1972. Diane was a CNA for over 22 years.Surviving are three children, Tammy Jones, Larry M. Turner, and Ronald E. Turner; eight grandchildren; a brother, Richard Turner and god-daughter, Tina Coulson.She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard & Kathleen; and a brother, Scott E. Turner.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today