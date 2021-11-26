Diane K. (Turner) Bonjour, 68, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Kieler, WI, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Ennoble Manor Care Center in Dubuque.

A celebration of Diane’s life will be held from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL.

Diane was born on January 16, 1953 in Dubuque, the daughter of Richard A. and Kathleen L. (Timmerman) Turner.

She was a graduate of Cuba City, WI, high school, the class of 1972. Diane was a CNA for over 22 years.

Surviving are three children, Tammy Jones, Larry M. Turner, and Ronald E. Turner; eight grandchildren; a brother, Richard Turner and god-daughter, Tina Coulson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard & Kathleen; and a brother, Scott E. Turner.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com

