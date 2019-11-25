KENDALL TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Joseph F. Flogel, 71, of Kendall Township, Lafayette Co., Wis., died on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at UW-Hospital and Clinics in Madison, after a short battle with a rare form of lymphoma (AITL).
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, Wis. Friends may call from 3 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville, Wis., where there will be a rosary at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Joseph F. Flogel Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Joe was born on January 25, 1948, in Dodgeville, Wis., son of Francis and Grace (Taylor) Flogel, Sr. He was united in marriage to Bernice Majerus on June 19, 1976, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville. He graduated from Platteville High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1967 until 1971. Joe was a lifelong farmer, farming in Kendall Township. He served on the township board, Belmont Fire Department Board and was a member of the Hinkins-Moody American Legion Post #453 in Belmont, Wis. He enjoyed following high school and college wrestling. Farming, family, food, friends and fun, five F’s he lived by.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice; son, Adam (Cydney Peterson) Flogel; four brothers, Marvin (Madeline) Flogel, Mark (Joan) Flogel, Melvin (Diana) Flogel and Francis Flogel Jr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Karen) Majerus, Pat (Tony) Vondra, Linda (Bob) Melssen, Helen (Tim) Kelleher, Darlene (Keith) Linden, Tom (Elaine) Majerus, Shirley (Dave) Walsh, Jane (Larry) Fleege, Laura (Mike) Heitkamp and Karen Majerus; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Grace Flogel; father and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Stella Majerus; brother-in-law, Richard Majerus; and sister-in-law, Helen Frances.