IOWA CITY, Iowa — John William Baer, 61, of Iowa City, IA was surrounded by his family when he died peacefully on Sunday January 22. Visitation will be from 3-7 PM on Sunday January 29 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 30 at 11:00 AM at the Newman Catholic Student Center. Private interment will take place at a future date. Those left to honor John’s memory include Joy of Iowa City and their five children, Elizabeth (Chicago, IL), Nicholas (Des Moines, IA), Katherine (Fullerton, CA), Michael (Albany, NY), and Caroline (Iowa City, IA). John is also survived by his mother Mary Ann Baer of Sacramento, CA and siblings Brian (Kalyn) Baer of San Jose, CA, Kurt (Julie) Baer of Citrus Heights, CA, William (Nicole) Baer, and Maureen (Fred) Young all of Sacramento, CA. John was the proud uncle to 27 nieces and nephews and treasured his relationships with his own aunts, uncles, and cousins. John was preceded in death by his father, Gottlieb Baer, his grandparents Jack and Anna Kelleher and Bill and Alice Baer, aunts Janice Baer and Helen Pieser, uncles Bill Baer, Dan Kelleher, Bob Rebenstorf, and Dick Pieser, mother-in-law Patricia Kelly, father-in-law, Donald Kelly, and niece Bridget J. Kelly. Immediately following Mass, friends and family are invited to a meal at The Celebration Farm, Iowa City, where John’s children will pay tribute to him.
John’s family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Katie White, Dr. Michelle Weckmann, Melissa, Jaimie, and the entire staff at Iowa City Hospice, and their extended family and friends for their loving support and care for John throughout his illness.
John’s family suggests that memorial donations be made to Iowa City Hospice. A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com.
