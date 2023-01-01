DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jennifer Ann Miller, 45, of Davenport, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 in Davenport.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 7th, from 11am until the service. Services will be at noon on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at The Runge Mortuary. Memorials may go to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

