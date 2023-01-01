DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jennifer Ann Miller, 45, of Davenport, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 in Davenport.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 7th, from 11am until the service. Services will be at noon on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at The Runge Mortuary. Memorials may go to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
Jennifer was born January 7, 1977, in Colorado Springs, CO, the daughter of Richard D. and Karen S. Crutchfield. She graduated from Dubuque Central High School. She currently was working for Mobotrex as a wirer and had been there for over twenty years. She married Keith Miller on June 21, 2014, in Davenport. She enjoyed going to the Beaux Arts Fair and traveling with her grandbaby, Mia. Jennifer also enjoyed watching movies with her husband.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Keith, mother, Karen (Kenneth) Wernimont, Davenport, sisters: Michelle (Howard) Hastings and Tracy Barber, both of Dubuque, granddaughter, Mia Marie Crutchfield, Davenport, her grandmother, Gladys David, Ft. Collins, CO, 3 nieces, 5 nephews including Joshua who was like a son, step-daughter, McKinsey Miller, and 4 step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, son, Zachary Crutchfield, and grandparents, Jack (Agnes) Crutchfield and Herman Baird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.