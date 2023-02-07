Maria Elena Guerrero (Beltran), age 82, of Dubuque, IA, died peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Oak Park Place, with her loving family members by her side.

To honor Maria’s life, her Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Grand River Center, 500 Bell Street, in Dubuque, in the Third Floor, River Room. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following morning, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1425 Iowa Street, in Dubuque.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.