Annabelle (Miller) Pearson, 87, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Scottsdale, AZ.
The funeral service for Annabelle will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Lillian Daniel officiating.
Annabelle was born January 28, 1934, in Lebanon, IN, the daughter of Lyle Arthur and Hazel Pauline (Beck) Miller. On June 6, 1959, she married Charles James “Chuck” Pearson in Rock Island, IL.
She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and Indiana University and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Annabelle was a registered nurse in Geneseo, IL, before moving to Dubuque where she worked at Mount Carmel and then many years at Luther Manor.
She was a member of First Congregational Church in Dubuque and Geneseo. Annabelle was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and enjoyed long walks, casinos and spending the winters in Phoenix (with many friends at 40th Street Cafe). Her greatest passion was her family, whom she loved to visit with and cook for. Her family will truly miss her in their lives including those wonderful home-cooked meals and desserts, especially her waffles and pies.
Survivors include her husband, Chuck, of Dubuque; one son, Mike (Kelly) Pearson, of Tulsa, OK; two daughters, Barb (Walt) Thielen, of Phoenix, AZ, and Diane (John) McLaughlin, of Bettendorf, IA; grandchildren, Rachael (Cory) Wilson, Meredith (Frank) Pearson, Brooklyn Pearson, Jake (Marissa) Thielen, Tori (Ethan) Casterton, Johnathon McLaughlin, and Dalton McLaughlin; and great-grandchildren, Everett, Willa, Oliver, and Eleanor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Alan Pearson; and two brothers, Lynn Miller and Devon Miller.
