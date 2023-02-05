EPWORTH, Iowa — Maureen M. Recker, 87, of Epworth, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Maureen will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also continue after 9 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Maureen will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 6, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Rev. Richard Ament presiding, and assisting Deacon will be Nick Elliott. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
She was born September 3, 1935 in Worthington, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Lillian (Turnis) Sherlock. She is a graduate of St. Pauls’ Catholic School in Worthington. She is also a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa. She was employed as a nurse at Regional Health, Ennoble Manor, Xavier Hospital and ended her career at Mercy Hospital in 2000. Many spoke of “what a wonderful nurse she was.” On October 27, 1956 she was united in marriage to George Recker at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2014.
Maureen will forever be known for her selflessness, always putting the needs of others before her own. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was an avid Steelers, Cubs, and Hawkeye fan. She had a passion for reading, recently finding joy and comfort in books by Mitch Albom. She never met a dog she didn’t love and enjoyed going to activities at Bethany Home, especially bingo. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, Iowa.
She is survived by six children, Mary Jo (Tom) Danner of Peosta, Karen (Dave) Scott of Nashville, TN, Mike (Gail) Recker of Maple Grove, MN, Marty (Angie) Recker of Peosta, IA, Steve (Heather) Recker of Epworth, IA and Brian (Abby) Recker of Peosta, IA; 18 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; two brothers, Bob (Bev) Sherlock of Des Moines, IA, Don (Therese) Sherlock of Cicero, IL; two sisters, Sr. Therese Ann Sherlock of Minneapolis, MN and Karen Middleton of St. Paul, MN; three sisters-in-law, Velma (John) Krapfl of Dyersville, IA, Mildred Recker of Dubuque, IA, and Eileen Prier of Dyersville, IA; two brothers-in-law, Charles (Ann) Recker of Dyersville, IA and Don (Joan) Recker of Nacogdoches, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Donna Recker on Nov. 30, 1982; one son, Kenneth Recker on Nov. 10, 2000; one brother, David Sherlock; six sisters-in-law, Germaine Kelchen, Esther Reichenauer, Mary Reichenauer, Sr. Margaret Ann Recker, Helen Hawker, Carol (Jim) Koch; and four brothers-in-law, Louis Recker, Ralph Recker, Robert Recker, and Rolf Middleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Dubuque Humane Society or to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care and support they gave to Maureen.
A sweet,loving person Forever at peace. Prayers for her loving family.
