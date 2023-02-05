EPWORTH, Iowa — Maureen M. Recker, 87, of Epworth, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation for Maureen will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also continue after 9 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

jim coleman

A sweet,loving person Forever at peace. Prayers for her loving family.

