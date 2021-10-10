David J. Grant, 50, of Dubuque, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be 9:00 am — 11:00 am Monday, October 11, 2021 at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for David will be 11:00 am Monday, October 11, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Mark Kwenin as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
David was born December 3, 1970, in Dubuque, the son of Loras and Mary Ann (McDonough) Grant.
He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School.
David was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR.
Survivors include his siblings, Steve (Tracy) Grant, Bob (Mary) Grant, Donnie (Shelly) Grant, all of Dubuque, Barb (Mike) Kane of Peosta and Larry (Janet) Grant of Kieler, WI; one godchild, Tyler (Carolyn Plath) Kane; 6 nephews and 11 nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, a David J. Grant Memorial Fund has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.