Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Sharon A. Cate, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Sharing of memories: 2 to 6 p.m. Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52 North, Dubuque.
Harold L. Coleman, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jeanne F. Doll, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
JoAnn R. Eggers, Cuba City, Wis. — Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
David C. Goetzinger, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, Behr Funeral Home 1491 Main St. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, at the funeral home.
Kathleen F. Heim, Dubuque — Memorial service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., Dubuque. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Steeple Square.
Sandra K. Jerrett, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: Noon Tuesday, July 7, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Earl R. Larson, of Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
Virginia M. McLees, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Kayla M. Nemmers, Springbrook, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook.
Kevin L. Powers, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
Peggy J. Rice, Platteville, Wis. — Graveside services: 10 a.m. today, Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville.
Nancy K. Rommel, Bakersfield, Calif. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, Linwood Cemetery Chapel.
Elena J. Schaefer, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Douglas J. Shinkunas, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, Shiras Memorial in Eagle Point Park.
Michael A. Stephens, Verona, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
David L. Stifel, Monona, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Visitation: Noon Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.
Jeremy R. Valentine, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Masonic Temple, Mosaic Lodge #125, 1155 Locust St.