Bonita K. “Bonnie” (Berwanger) Pickel, age 64, of Dubuque, passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
To celebrate Bonnie’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of people inside the building will be limited, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices.
To honor Bonnie’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating.
Bonnie was born on March 20, 1956, in Tucson, Ariz., daughter of Frank and Wilma (Garrett) Berwanger.
Bonnie grew up in the Massey Station area and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. After graduation she went on to nursing school at NICC, and would put her degree to good use at several facilities. She was employed with Stonehill Care Center, Finley Hospital and with the Sisters at Sinsinawa Mound, until her well earned retirement.
Bonnie was united in marriage to Randy Pickel, and they were blessed with two wonderful children together before deciding to go their separate ways.
When she found some free time in her day, Bonnie could be found curled up with a good book or out and about for a little retail therapy, always looking for her next big bargain. She enjoyed being outside, especially when it involved a walk in the woods or a trip down by the river to her beloved Massey Station.
Bonnie was also very interested in natural medicine and always looking for new home remedies. Her family no doubt was the aspect of her life that brought her the greatest joy, especially being a grandma.
Bonnie had a caring spirit and always took care of everyone else, never expecting anything in return. We are saddened at losing our mom and grandma, but take some comfort in knowing that she is now resting peacefully and free of all of the health challenges she has faced with such bravery.
Those left to cherish Bonnie’s memory include her children, Christy (Jeremy) Lenaers and Chad (Chelsay Crenshaw) Pickel, both of Dubuque; her 4 grandsons, Alex Lenaers, Isaac Lenaers, Elijah Lenaers and Chad “C.J.” Pickel Jr.; her former husband, Randy (Diann) Pickel, Dubuque; and her siblings, Mike Berwanger, Frank (Julie) Berwanger, Deb (Dave) Pinhollow, Kim Berwanger, Julie Ward, Mary Kearney, Gary Sires and Linda Smith.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Charles “Chuck” Berwanger and Sandy Woolridge.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Bonita Pickel Family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and online condolences left at www.behrfuneralhome.com.