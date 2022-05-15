SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Jason James Pollock, age 44, of Sun Prairie, WI, formerly of Holy Cross, IA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 27, 2022 at UW Madison Hospital of sudden Cardiac Arrest. The visitation and funeral will be at Holy Cross Church in Holy Cross, Iowa on Saturday May 21, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 am with the funeral to follow at 12 noon. Rev Noah Diehm will officiate. Jason was born on February 11, 1978. At the age of 17 months, he was adopted by Jim and Elaine Pollock. Jason loved growing up on the farm. He spent many hours on his 4 wheeler and snowmobiling. He played on the Holy Cross Little League team as their catcher. He began fishing at a young age, one of his lifelong favorite hobbies. He enjoyed working on cars, cooking, gardening, morel hunting, and tinkering with his Dad. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, New York Yankee, and Buffalo Bills fan. His pride and joy was spending time with his three daughters, Jordanna Pollock 10, Grace Pollock 7, and Leila Pollock, 3. They enjoyed going to the park, playing ball, and any game in which the girls could beat him. They even got him back into coloring. He always told them how much he loved them and how proud he was of them. He looked forward to spending time with his niece Francesca and nephew Alastair. Jason was employed at Royale Printing. Jason is survived by his daughters, mother, Elaine (Rausch) Pollock, sister Stephanie Pollock Hansen and her husband Frank, and their children Francesca and Alastair. Uncle Kenny (Jane) Rausch, Aunts Lucille Thiltgen, Darlene Smith, and Mary Ann (Dan) Breitbach, and many cousins and dear friends. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Jim Pollock on August 27, 2009, grandparents, Elmer and Florence Pollock, Edward and Alice Rausch, Uncle Raymond Pollock and his wife Louise, and Uncles Oswald Thiltgen, Francis (Sam) Smith, and Tom Smith. Jason’s wishes were to be an organ donor. He gave the gift of life to many. The need for donors is overwhelming.
Thank you to the many Doctors and nurses who cared for Jason at the UW Hospital and the UW Organ Donation team, especially Rachel who was there for us through this difficult time. Also the quick response of the Sun Prairie EMTs.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for Jason’s daughters.