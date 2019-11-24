DELHI, Iowa — William John “Bill” Britt, 94, of Manchester, Iowa, and formerly of Earlville and Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2019, of natural causes.
He was born on January 12, 1925, at the family farm south of Delhi, the son of John J. and Eunice (Bersley) Britt. Bill graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1942.
On June 6, 1953, Bill was united in marriage to Mary Ann Schemmel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, Iowa. They farmed near Earlville until moving to Manchester in 2005. Mary Ann preceded him in death in 2014.
Survivors include their children, Tim (Beverly Larrick), of Adrian, Mo., Connie (Jerry Meisgeier), of Traer, Iowa, Jeff (Patti), of Riverside, Iowa, Jill (Tom Hentges), of Palatine, Ill., and Dan (Jean), of Waverly, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ann (Merrel) Schnieders, of Manchester.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and siblings, Paul and Donald.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, with Rev. John Kremer officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, also at the church, where there will be a 4 p.m. scripture service. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church.
Interment with military rites will be at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Delhi.
