George Barry, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 E. 10th St.
Allan A. Heiar, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today at the church, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue.
James Nedelcoff, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, James Nedelcoff Gymnasium, Hazel Green.
Phyllis Y. Staebler, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg, and 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Joe Szeibel — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, St. Raphael’s Cathedral. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.