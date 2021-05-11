SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Linus J. Menard, age 86, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe, WI.
He was born November 19, 1934, in Hermansville, MI, the son of Cyril and Blanch (Norman) Menard. Linus grew up in Michigan where he attended Hermansville Grade School. He later moved to Wisconsin where he has resided since.
Linus is survived by his children, Deborah (Tom) Maston, of Peoria, IL, Michelle (Duane) Wedige, of Shullsburg, Michael Menard, of Shullsburg, Denise Hause, of Peoria, Ron (Karen Lukehardt) Menard, of Peoria, Pat Menard, of Tennessee, and Kenny Menard, of Peoria; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sandra (Chino).
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Dean Menard; one grandson; and two brothers, Louis Menard and Leonard (Pat) Menard.
Linus was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg and was a proud member of Shullsburg VFW.
He was enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served in the Korean War. When he wasn’t working he loved to spend time fishing and camping.
Per Linus’ wishes, there will be no services held. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Linus’ name.