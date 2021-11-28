ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Susan J. Schrunk was born June 11, 1951 in Dubuque, Iowa. She attended The Visitation High School (1969) and the University of Northern Iowa (1973).
She married John (Dave) Schrunk on May 25, 1973 and had 4 beautiful children, all raised in Dubuque.
Susan was a long-standing member of the Nativity parish until relocating to Round Lake Beach, Illinois in 2011 where she found a wonderful community at The Annunciation of Our Lady Episcopalian Church. Susan was an active member of the community, preparing the many Easter Vigil receptions, coordinating the Children’s Chapel program, and chairing the annual Holiday Cookie Walk.
Susan enjoyed being surrounded by her 9 gorgeous grandchildren (Abigail, Riley, Charlie, Nathaniel, Vienna, John Peter, Addison, Lincoln, & Sonya) and would tell anyone who would listen how special each of them were. She especially loved watching them perform on stage or play their sports.
Susan passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021.
The family is incredibly thankful to the doctors and staff at Advocate Condell Hospital for their great care.
Susan is survived by her husband Dave, children Brian (Louise), C.J. (Sasha), Samantha (Mike) & Elizabeth (Trent), all 9 grandchildren, siblings Anita (Jim), Ellen, Jim (Sid) & David (Chong). She is preceded in death by her mother Jane Schwartz, Paul & Frances Hevey, and brother in-law Gary.
Services will be held at Annunciation of Our Lady Church in Gurnee, IL on November 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm with a luncheon following at the church. The family requests those in attendance wear Susan’s favorite color, blue. A memorial site has been established in Susan’s name for donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.